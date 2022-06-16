© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: The scammers who pretended to be St. Louis police

Published June 16, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT
Deanna Czarnowski, 27, of Wentzville, reacts as Tyron Betts, 27, of Webster Groves, eats a scoop of ice cream alongside his 18-week old miniature Australian Shepherd, Blaze, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, outside Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery in Lafayette Square.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Deanna Czarnowski reacts as Tyron Betts enjoys ice cream alongside his 18-week-old miniature Australian shepherd, Blaze, outside Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery in Lafayette Square earlier this week. The business recently fell victim to a scam artist.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last week, Clementine’s Creamery fell prey to scam artists with an unusual strategy: They pretended to be the St. Louis police, investigating the business for allegedly passing counterfeit bills.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Clementine’s owner Tamara Keefe will share what happened, and what made the scam so effective. She hopes by speaking out to warn other businesses that may be targets.

Has your business been targeted by people pretending to be law enforcement? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

