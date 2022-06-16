Friday: The scammers who pretended to be St. Louis police

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Last week, Clementine’s Creamery fell prey to scam artists with an unusual strategy: They pretended to be the St. Louis police, investigating the business for allegedly passing counterfeit bills.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Clementine’s owner Tamara Keefe will share what happened, and what made the scam so effective. She hopes by speaking out to warn other businesses that may be targets.

Has your business been targeted by people pretending to be law enforcement? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.