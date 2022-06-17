St. Louis Story Stitchers continue to ‘Pick the City Up’ for Juneteenth

Branden Lewis and She'kinah Taylor join St. Louis on the Air Listen • 19:39

For nine years, the St. Louis Story Stitchers have told the stories of their lives using rap, rhythm, spoken word, singing and dance.

The youthful artist collective will showcase its latest work this weekend at several events marking Juneteenth. The performances are part of the organization’s 2022 “Pick the City Up Tour.”

“St. Louis often gets a bad rap, and so ‘Pick the City Up’ is about balancing that out with the more positive things,” Story Stitcher Youth Programming Coordinator Branden Lewis told St. Louis on the Air.

That doesn’t mean the organization turns a blind eye on the issues affecting the region, he added.

“If we need to talk about an issue that's ugly … we're not going to stray away from talking about it just because it's not pretty. We understand that having uncomfortable conversations are a part of bringing change.”

Lewis joined Friday’s St. Louis on the Air alongside Story Stitchers singer She'kinah Taylor to preview their Juneteenth performances.

Related Events

What: Juneteenth Celebration at the Craft Alliance in the Delmar Maker District

When: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. June 18

Where: 5080 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108

What: Juneteenth Celebration in Old North St. Louis

When: 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m. June 18

Where: 1307 Montgomery, St. Louis, MO 63106

What: StitchCast Studio Season III Finale

When: 6 p.m.-10 p.m. June 24

Where: 3524 Washington Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103

What: Juneteenth Celebration in Ferguson at the True Vine Missionary Baptist Church

When: 1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. June 26

Where: 8420 Hill Ave, Ferguson, MO 63121