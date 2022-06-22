ARPA survey results are in — and Mayor Jones is listening

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

As the city of St. Louis deals with an unprecedented windfall in federal COVID-19 relief funds, Mayor Tishaura Jones has a new tool to help gauge local priorities: A survey of a broad group of residents and other stakeholders.

The city’s “ARPA Needs Survey” drew 4,215 responses, more than 77% from city residents. Respondents were asked to indicate their top three priorities and then drill down on how they would spend the money in each of seven broad categories.

The three top priorities? Neighborhood transformation (chosen by 20%), infrastructure improvements to make the city safer (19%) and children and youth (15%).

Respondents’ picks for specific ways to achieve neighborhood transformation include: expanding resources for vacant building and lot stabilization “through rehabilitation when possible and demolition when necessary” (21%), “provide funds to address potholes, install LED lighting and implement traffic calming, surfacing and other street improvements (21%), and funding construction and rehab for housing, including more tiny homes (18%).

The top choices for infrastructure improvements to make the city safer include fixing the 911 system (24%), fixing the sewer system (24%) and investing in parks and recreational centers (21%).

The top choices for investing in children and youth include offering programming to connect youth with jobs and apprenticeships (25%), increasing educational opportunities for kids zero to five (22%) and creating safe educational programs to decrease youth violence (22%).

