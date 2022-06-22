Wednesday: Why Ste. Genevieve County residents are battling to stop a silica mine

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Residents in Ste. Genevieve are bracing themselves for a long fight if the Missouri Department of Natural Resources issues a mining permit to allow a silica mine near homes and Hawn State Park.

The department is expected to decide on the permit next week. The industrial minerals permit is the first of three permits NexGen Silica would need to be able to start mining. Residents were notified about the mine in March and fear that silica dust could affect their health and even cause cancer.

NexGen Silica says it has mitigation measures in place to prevent the dust from leaving the mine, but residents remain skeptical. Many worry that the wells they rely upon for drinking water could be contaminated in the process.

Both the Ste. Genevieve County Commission and the county health department voted unanimously to enact a health ordinance in May which would limit silica mines to locations at least a half a mile from any water source or resident. That would make NexGen Silica’s proposal a non-starter.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Jillian Ditch Anslow, a resident who helped start Operation Sand , a coalition of citizens against the mine. We’ll also hear from conservationists and NexGen Silica.

