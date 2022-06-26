© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: Missouri leads the way banning abortion with Roe overturned

Published June 26, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT
06242022_BM_PP-14.JPG
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-97) rallies behind a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, Missouri’s last abortion-care provider.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade sent shockwaves throughout Missouri on Friday, where a state law bans abortions except for medical emergencies.

All six major Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate have expressed support for this measure, known as the trigger law.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jason Rosenbaum will talk with University of Missouri-St. Louis political scientist Anita Manion about how the decision could influence Missouri’s midterm elections — as well as high-stakes contests in Illinois.

What do you think the post-Roe political landscape will look like? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Miya Norfleet and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags

St. Louis on the Air AbortionRoe v. WadeMissouriU.S. Supreme CourtIllinois politicsMissouri PoliticsAnita Manion
Stay Connected
Emily Woodbury
Emily is the senior producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Emily Woodbury
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.