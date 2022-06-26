Monday: Missouri leads the way banning abortion with Roe overturned

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade sent shockwaves throughout Missouri on Friday, where a state law bans abortions except for medical emergencies.

All six major Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate have expressed support for this measure, known as the trigger law.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jason Rosenbaum will talk with University of Missouri-St. Louis political scientist Anita Manion about how the decision could influence Missouri’s midterm elections — as well as high-stakes contests in Illinois.

