Monday: Missouri athletes set sights on Paralympics and powerlifting gold

A major competition on the path to the 2024 Paralympic Games lands at Logan University in Chestfield next month — and Missouri powerlifters are ready to compete for their chance to lift medals in Paris in 2024.

Opening July 8-11, the World Para Powerlifting Parapan American Open Championships will attract athletes from across North and South America, including U.S. competitors. St. Louis is the first American city to host an international Para powerlifting competition in 15 years.

On Monday, St. Louis on the Air welcomes two Missouri competitors who have spent years working to raise their skills to Paralympic levels. David Horvath is a college student at Lindenwood University studying to be a personal trainer. Brett Forbes is a high school student in St. Francois County who came to powerlifting after falling in love with wheelchair basketball.

