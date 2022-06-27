Monday: Metro Transit sees results with health specialists along for the ride

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Last year, Metro Transit and the non-profit Chestnut Health began placing behavioral health specialists in transit hubs across the greater St. Louis region.

Those pilot programs are still underway and gathering data in St. Louis City and St. Louis County — but the early results are already showing the impact on riders. In St. Clair County, health specialists from Chestnut were deployed in April 2021. Since then, data from the non-profit show 177 riders connected to services like housing, substance abuse treatment and food.

On Monday, Emily Schwaegel, Chestnut Health’s MetroLink project coordinator, joins St. Louis on the Air to discuss the work of behavioral specialists in the region’s transit system. We’ll also hear about the future of the pilot program from Chestnut Health’s director of business development, Jim Wallis.

