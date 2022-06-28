Thursday: Science, history, and sound art coalesce in ‘Botanical Resonance’ exhibition

Virginia Harold / Missouri Botanical Garden Part of Kevin Harris' installation 'Welcome Home Habitat'.

The Missouri Botanical Garden offers striking views no matter the season. Now, patrons are being asked to notice the sounds it has to offer, too.

The garden’s new exhibition, “Botanical Resonance: Plants and Sounds in the Garden,” exists where art and science intersect — and each detail is informed by something sonic. It opened on Friday at the Stephen and Peter Sachs Museum.

It’s curator, Nezka Pfeifer, told St. Louis On The Air that her inspiration for “Botanical Resonance” came from her introduction to sound walks — a type of sound art that invites participants to deeply engage with the sounds around them as they walk through their environment.

“Botanical Resonance” is composed of works by three different artists, with the central installation comprising detailed information, rare artifacts and specimens from Pfeifer’s curatorial research.

Pfeifer will join Thursday’s St. Louis On The Air to discuss how sound shaped the research she conducted for over two years and how studying the relationship between sound and plants reveals important things about how we interact with our environment.

