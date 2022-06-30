This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

In the wake of last week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and Missouri’s trigger law — which effectively bans most abortions in the state — OB-GYN Dr. Jeannie Kelly has concerns about how the new state law will affect gynecological and obstetrics care.

The law prohibits abortion except in cases of medical emergency, which it defines as “serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.” Kelly said she finds that definition lacking nuance.

“Medicine, in general, is not really black and white in many circumstances,” the associate division director of maternal-fetal medicine at Washington University told St. Louis on the Air.

“There are many clinical situations that we are concerned [about],” she said. “The law is vague, and the law is not well defined [regarding] these trickier situations where we're not sure: ‘Is this a medical emergency? Does it qualify as an exception to this abortion ban? Or would we be risking our licenses and we'd be risking jail time if we perform the abortion in this circumstance?’”

The law states that any person who knowingly performs or induces an abortion shall be guilty of a class B felony and that they could face the suspension or revocation of their medical license.

Kelly will join Thursday's St. Louis on the Air to discuss medical and pregnancy care in a post-Roe world.

