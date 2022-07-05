Tuesday: After prison, St. Louis actor returns to the stage in ‘Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea'

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

In 2014, the path of Olajuwon Davis’ acting career in St. Louis seemed to be on an unbroken upward trajectory. But while he landed notable roles on stage and screen, the young father’s life was spiraling out of control.

Targeted by an FBI sting operation , Davis ultimately served six years in federal prison for his role in an alleged bomb plot during the Ferguson protests. Along with a co-conspirator, Davis was accused of planning to purchase a pipe bomb for an attack on public safety officials, though it was later revealed that the supposed bomb was never functional.

Though he pleaded guilty, Davis has maintained that he never intended to commit violence. He was released from prison in early 2020, and soon after reconnected with the Black Rep, where he’d previously acted in a 2008 production of “Sarafina.”

In November, Davis made his post-prison return to the stage in “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea” at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The play follows a young Black man who embarks on a dreamlike journey into his family’s past.

On Tuesday, Olajuwon Davis joins St. Louis on the Air to discuss his unusual path back to the theater. We’ll also welcome Black Rep founder Ron Himes to discuss his decision to cast Davis in “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea,” which opens in St. Louis on July 6.

Related Events\

What: Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea

When: July 6-23

Where: Edison Theatre 6465 Forsyth Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63105

