Wednesday: St. Louis mourns Minerva Lopez Montaigne, champion of Cherokee Street

St. Louis lost a pillar of the Cherokee Street community in late June, when Minerva Lopez Montaigne passed away at the age of 60. The Latina entrepreneur helped cement Cherokee Street as a Latino business district.

“Her impact on the street went well beyond her own ventures; she dedicated so much of her twenty years here in St. Louis to others,” Emily Thenhaus, the executive director of the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District told St. Louis on the Air.

“I can recall stories of her over the years, speaking out about the importance of the Mexican entrepreneurial community here on Cherokee — and how that grounded so much of the future development of the street,” Thenhaus added. “She felt strongly that Cherokee Street is, and should always be, ‘Calle Cherokee.’”

Lopez Montaigne helped businesses expand in the neighborhood and established events like Cherokee Street’s “El Dia de Los Muertos.” She was also known for her award-winning margaritas and excellent cooking.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll remember the life and work of Lopez Montaigne with Gabriela Ramirez Arellano, the co-host of “We Live Here Auténtico!” We’ll also hear from Thenhaus and Carlos Dominguez, who is the owner of Don Carlos Restaurant and Carnicería Latino Americana grocery store.

