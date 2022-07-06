Wednesday: How Black St. Louisans are learning firearm safety

Raider Defense Group Chris Randall demonstrates proper firearm safety to trainee Erica Alexander.

For Chris Randall, effective training is an ongoing process. That’s especially true of gun safety. A former marine and police officer in St. Louis County, Randall is now leading a group that’s putting the focus on firearms — and reaching into St. Louis’ Black community.

In 2020, Randall founded Raider Defense Group in response to friends and neighbors reaching out to him seeking knowledge about firearms, firearm safety, and self defense. Their concerns included examples of both intentional and accidental firearm deaths. In St. Louis, gun deaths claim hundreds of lives every year.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we'll talk with Randall and Erica Alexander, a Raider Defense Group trainee, about what the program is seeking to accomplish.

