Wednesday: How St. Louis became home for a Cuban-born chess player

St. Louis is well known to be a baseball town, but to competitive chess players it's the chess capital of America.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk to St. Louis-based Woman Grandmaster Thalia Cervantes Landeiro about her chess career, and how St. Louis continues to play a pivotal role in her professional journey. Cervantes moved to St. Louis from her hometown of Havana, Cuba, in 2014.

Cervantes competes this month in the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship.

What: 2022 U.S. Chess Championships

When: July 6-16

Where: https://uschesschamps.com/

