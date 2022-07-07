Thursday: St. Louis group ‘For the Culture STL’ Celebrates Black Businesses
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.
In 2018, St. Louis community organizer Ohun Ashe founded For the Culture STL as an online hub for Black-owned businesses. But the group’s function as a directory was just the beginning.
This summer, the organization has expanded its offerings to a slate of events that connect Black-owned businesses with the St. Louis community. . From July 8 to July 10, the group will host a "Blackout weekend" to support Black-owned businesses, and in August the group will lead a tour of “George Washington Carver Farm” — and there’s more in store as well.
On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Ashe will discuss what she’s learned about the state of St. Louis’ Black-owned businesses. She’ll also preview the summer events and discuss the growth of For the Culture STL since its founding — and her hopes for its future.
