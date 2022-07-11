Monday: How professional city management could help solve St. Louis’ corruption problems

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

In a recent St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial , Glendale City Administrator Benjamin DeClue wrote that the St. Louis region has “become a poster child for political corruption.” To solve that problem, he said, St. Louis and St. Louis County should adopt a council-manager form of government.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, DeClue will share why he sees structural change as a solution to the region’s issues — and what it would take for each municipality to approve such a structure.

STLPR correspondent Jason Rosenbaum will also join the conversation to discuss the political and public appetite for such a proposal.

Have a question or comment about professional management in city government? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.