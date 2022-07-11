© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: How professional city management could help solve St. Louis’ corruption problems

Published July 11, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT
The St. Louis City Hall
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The St. Louis City Hall on Friday, May 27, 2022, in downtown.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In a recent St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial, Glendale City Administrator Benjamin DeClue wrote that the St. Louis region has “become a poster child for political corruption.” To solve that problem, he said, St. Louis and St. Louis County should adopt a council-manager form of government.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, DeClue will share why he sees structural change as a solution to the region’s issues — and what it would take for each municipality to approve such a structure.

STLPR correspondent Jason Rosenbaum will also join the conversation to discuss the political and public appetite for such a proposal.

