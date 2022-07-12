Wednesday: Crumbling infrastructure leaks lead into Midwest water supply

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Blood lead levels of children in the Midwest are exceedingly high, and a new investigation shows lead water pipes are only part of the problem.

As Allison Kite from the Missouri Independent reports ; “Lead is a dangerous neurotoxin, and scientists agree there is no safe level of lead in humans’ blood. Elevated blood lead levels can cause lost IQ points, behavioral problems and, in high doses, death. Young children are especially vulnerable to the toxin because their bodies absorb more of it.”

The Missouri Independent and NPR’s Midwest Newsroom work together to produce Un leaded — an investigative reporting series that focuses on levels of lead in children in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Kite will join Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss the investigation.

