St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: Crumbling infrastructure leaks lead into Midwest water supply

Published July 12, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT
An individual holds a lead pipe, a steel pipe and a lead pipe treated with protective orthophosphate. The Environmental Protection Agency is only now requiring water systems to inventory their lead pipes decades after new ones were banned
Photo courtesy of the EPA
/
An individual holds a lead pipe, a steel pipe and a lead pipe treated with protective orthophosphate. The Environmental Protection Agency is only now requiring water systems to inventory their lead pipes decades after new ones were banned

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Blood lead levels of children in the Midwest are exceedingly high, and a new investigation shows lead water pipes are only part of the problem.

As Allison Kite from the Missouri Independent reports; “Lead is a dangerous neurotoxin, and scientists agree there is no safe level of lead in humans’ blood. Elevated blood lead levels can cause lost IQ points, behavioral problems and, in high doses, death. Young children are especially vulnerable to the toxin because their bodies absorb more of it.”

The Missouri Independent and NPR’s Midwest Newsroom work together to produce Unleaded — an investigative reporting series that focuses on levels of lead in children in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Kite will join Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss the investigation.

Do you know someone affected by lead poisoning? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air Lead PoisoningChildren's HealthWater SafetyEPAEnvironmental Protection Agency
