Wednesday: Night after night, a St. Louis pastor ventures into St. Louis’ streets

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

In St. Louis, Rev. Kenneth McCoy is known as “the pastor of the streets” for his efforts to reach people struggling with addiction, mental health and the violence in their neighborhoods.

A pastor at the Progressive A.M.E Zion Church, McCoy’s Nightlife Ministry operates three nights a week, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. While most of the city sleeps, McCoy leads a team of faith leaders in handing out food, water and offering to connect people to services.

How McCoy built his nocturnal ministry is a story of its own, and it’s now the subject of a new documentary, “Night Life,” from St. Louis filmmaker Seth Ferranti. Ferranti spent two years shadowing McCoy on his mission to bring support — and hope — to the people who spent their nights hustling and surviving on St. Louis’ streets. McCoy and Ferranti join Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss the film and impact of the Nightlife Ministry.

Related Event

What: “Night Life” screening at the St. Louis International Film Festival

When: July 17, 2022

Where: Edison Theatre, 6465 Forsyth Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63105

Do you have questions or comments about Rev. Kenneth McCoy’s Night Ministry? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.