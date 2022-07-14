Friday: Delmar Divine inspires collaboration between local nonprofits

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

In 2015, Maxine Clark, the founder of Build-A-Bear, had a dream that she hoped would help bridge the so-called Delmar Divide. Delmar Blvd. stretches from downtown St. Louis westward to University City and is a clear example of the city’s persistent struggle with racial segregation and economic inequality.

The first phase of Delmar Divine is complete. Thirty nonprofits now call the former St. Luke’s Hospital campus home. Starting next month, tenants will be able to move-in to some 150 affordable apartments.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll have an update on the progress of Delmar Divine and discuss how the initiative plans to serve St. Louis’ West End and beyond.

Joining the discussion will be Jorge Riopedre, executive director of Delmar Divine, and Shawntelle Fisher, founder and CEO of SoulFisher Ministries, a nonprofit tenant of Delmar Divine.

