Thursday: Report reveals firing of serial sexual harasser in St. Louis County jail

Published July 14, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT
A cell block is pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center in Clayton, Mo.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A cell block at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center in St. Louis County.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A serial sexual harasser spent five years preying on his coworkers in the St. Louis County Jail before his firing earlier this year. In a new report, Riverfront Times reporter Ryan Krull detailed the accusations against former jail supervisor Aaron Mitchell, including accounts of multiple women whose previous attempts to raise alarm were seemingly ignored.

The revelation of the scandal comes at a challenging time for the jail, which has seen a series of scandals in recent years, from high-profile resignations to multiple inmate deaths.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Krull will discuss his investigation and what Mitchell’s case tells us about the status of the jail. We’ll also hear from Reverend Phillip Duvall, the former chairman of the St. Louis County Justice Services Advisory Board.

Do you have questions or concerns about St. Louis County’s Jail? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

