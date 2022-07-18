Tuesday: Abortion rights organizers explain what’s next for the movement

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Local abortion rights organizers will join Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss their next steps after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Brianna Chandler, a student organizer at Washington University of St. Louis, and Kennedy Moore, a reproductive freedom organizer at Pro-Choice Missouri will join the discussion.

Chandler told St. Louis On The Air that reproductive freedom is about more than abortion — reproductive freedom, she said is tightly entwined with other issues such as climate justice, abolition and trans bodily autonomy. We will learn more about how she and Moore approach these interconnected issues in their work.

