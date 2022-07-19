DJ Alexis Tucci is in-demand. She’s also staying in St. Louis

Alexis Tucci is nearing three decades in the St. Louis club scene as a house DJ and event producer. She found her love for the genre in warehouse parties across the city, dancing the night away as a teen fueled by the energy of fellow party people.

“I never experienced anything like it before,” Tucci told St. Louis on the Air. “The lights, the energy, the collective group of humans that were so diverse but still seem to have a common bond on the dance floor. I fell in love with it.”

On Tuesday, Tucci shared how she experimented with different genres over those early years, before finding her sound as an artist. She explored downtempo dub, reggae, acid jazz, trip-hop but ultimately found her groove in house.

Jake Resnicow / Tucci Events DJ Alexis Tucci poses during a set

“I realized that it was a lot easier to mix house music because of the 4/4 beat, and [I] started learning how to move a dance floor. And once it started, I couldn't stop. It just kept going and going.”

House music brings many different people together, Tucci says, but over the years her parties have become a safe haven for those who identify as queer men. A straight woman, she’s always felt at home with everyone.

Former DJ James Lesch, once known by the moniker Jimmy NoShow, said Tucci “gives off gay energy.” Lesch noted: “As a gay man, seeing someone who's not a straight white man being a DJ, that just gravitated me towards her. … Like, OK, who is this outsider in this group? She stands out, right? And then she starts playing and you're like, ‘Holy cow. She's incredible!’”

Tucci’s life has changed in several ways since starting her DJing career. She’s become a mother of two sons, and although motherhood can bring a change of pace in a woman’s life, Tucci credits her family’s support for helping maintain her music while taking care of her family.

At the same time, Tucci grew into her distinct style and started focusing more on the music and less on the business of DJing. “I have been inspired by live instrumentation and live bands at the same time I was falling in love with house music,” says Tucci. “So as I started to collect dance music, I wanted stuff that reflected a depth within the sound. I wanted to hear live instruments. I wanted to hear vocals, I wanted messages of uplifting energy. And I think that is what separated me from others.”

Another element that separates Tucci from the rest is her dedication to bringing love to her sets and her self-produced event, Nightchaser. “It was built out of love… that was my foundation. [House music] was a community that all rallied together for these experiences. Then you add the love and support of my family and my father. I continue to grow year after year around some of the most beautiful people. That energy in and of itself is the essence of what I play.”