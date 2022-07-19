Wednesday: Appeals court tackles qualified immunity in trio of Missouri cases

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

When a government official commits wrongdoing, a special legal principle, called qualified immunity, can shield them from being sued — that is, as long as their actions were committed in the course of their official duties.

Depending on the circumstances, this principle can play out in very different ways. The latest rulings from the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals grapple with three such cases, covering scenarios involving a police officer who misidentified two brothers as crime suspects, a social worker who cited parents for neglect, and the death of an inmate in the St. Louis County Jail.

The three cases are among the subjects of St. Louis on the Air’s Legal Roundtable, which will be hosted by Sarah Fenske on Wednesday. Attorneys Eric Banks, Brenda Talent and Sarah Swatosh will dig into the rulings and discuss what they say about the power of qualified immunity in Missouri.

The Legal Roundtable will also take up the issue of Missouri’s trigger law on abortions, including questions around St. Louis’ commitment of $1 million in federal COVID relief funds to help patients travel out-of-state for abortion services.

