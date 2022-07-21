Anti-abortion organizers prepare for post-Roe realities in Missouri and Illinois

It’s been nearly a month since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Except in cases of a medical emergency, abortion is banned in Missouri. Now, anti-abortion activists are looking ahead to what is next for their organizations

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Mary Maschmeier is the founder and president of Defenders of the Unborn. Brian Westbrook is the founder and executive director of Coalition Life

Brian Westbrook, founder and executive director of Coalition Life, and Mary Maschmeier, founder and president of Defenders of the Unborn, joined St. Louis on the Air to share what they are focusing on in a post-Roe environment.

“What we’re looking for is making abortion unthinkable,” said Westbrook. “If we look back in our history and think ‘Why did we ever think that abortion is OK?’ That’s the goal of our organization.”

Maschmeier said her organization works with service providers to provide housing and other needs to new parents who initially sought abortions.

“If a [parent] needs housing, we provide that. We help them find housing. Sometimes we pay the deposit and the first couple months of rent,” Maschmeier said. “Whatever needs the mom has that brought her to the abortion clinic is what we do for them. Moms need medical care for their pregnancy and for their children… Whatever that need is to care for that baby determines what we do.”

Coalition Life and Defenders of the Unborn also organize in Illinois. The organizations plan to expand their efforts there as abortion providers are seeing a surge in interest . And, despite last month’s victory for anti-abortion advocates in the Supreme Court, Maschmeier said her work isn’t done.

“The Human Life Amendment [to the U.S. Constitution] is the only thing that will suffice,” she said.

We spoke with abortion rights organizers earlier this week.