Friday: Missouri state senators seek open discussion on childhood literacy

There’s only one month left of summer before school is back in session, but Missouri’s eleven women state senators are aiming to include educators, parents, and citizens in a larger conversation about childhood reading levels.

In St. Louis those conversations will be hosted in a series of two public meetings on August 5. The meetings will include public officials, including state senators Karla May, Angela Mosley and Jill Schupp.

Schupp, a Democrat who represents Creve Coeur, will join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss efforts at growing childhood literacy and potential legislative solutions. She’ll share her thoughts on how Missourians can join the conversation on children’s reading levels as well as her new book “You Can, Too! Journey to the Missouri Senate: 36 Women Senators Share Their Stories.”

