Friday: Terminal 5’s Muslim stand-up comics take to the stage in St. Louis

Adil Qaisar is ready for take-off. On July 30, the local comedian and the Terminal 5 comedy tour land in St. Louis, bringing a diverse set of comics and backgrounds to the stage.

Along with Qaisar — who earlier this year opened for former “Patriot Act” host and comedian Hasan Minhaj — the Terminal 5 tour brings a total of six Muslim comics to the High Low literary arts cafe.

On Friday, Qaisar joins St. Louis on the Air to discuss his path as a Muslim stand-up comic, the tour’s run of sold-out shows in Chicago, and what it means to unite minorities through the power of comedy.

