Friday: Terminal 5’s Muslim stand-up comics take to the stage in St. Louis
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.
Adil Qaisar is ready for take-off. On July 30, the local comedian and the Terminal 5 comedy tour land in St. Louis, bringing a diverse set of comics and backgrounds to the stage.
Along with Qaisar — who earlier this year opened for former “Patriot Act” host and comedian Hasan Minhaj — the Terminal 5 tour brings a total of six Muslim comics to the High Low literary arts cafe.
On Friday, Qaisar joins St. Louis on the Air to discuss his path as a Muslim stand-up comic, the tour’s run of sold-out shows in Chicago, and what it means to unite minorities through the power of comedy.
