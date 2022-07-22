© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: Terminal 5’s Muslim stand-up comics take to the stage in St. Louis

Published July 22, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT
Courtesy of Adil Qaisar
Adil Qaisar (left) and Terminal 5 comedy tour.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Adil Qaisar is ready for take-off. On July 30, the local comedian and the Terminal 5 comedy tour land in St. Louis, bringing a diverse set of comics and backgrounds to the stage.

Along with Qaisar — who earlier this year opened for former “Patriot Act” host and comedian Hasan Minhaj — the Terminal 5 tour brings a total of six Muslim comics to the High Low literary arts cafe. 

On Friday, Qaisar joins St. Louis on the Air to discuss his path as a Muslim stand-up comic, the tour’s run of sold-out shows in Chicago, and what it means to unite minorities through the power of comedy.

Do you have questions for Adil Quisar and the Terminal 5 tour? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
