Wednesday: Missouri professor explores how hotel gatherings fostered early Egyptology

The study of ancient Egypt flourished in the late 1880s, and, over the decades of British occupation of the country, archaeologists and historians sought to study the artifacts and tombs left behind.

After working at their dig sites, these early Egyptologists gathered in hotels to discuss what they found. These conversations, held in the hotels of Alexandria, Cairo and Luxor, became “small, ephemeral communities,” writes Missouri University of Science and Technology history professor Kate Sheppard, whose research on the topic is featured in her new book, “Tea on the Terrace: Hotels and Egyptologists’ social networks, 1885-1925.”

Sheppard joins Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss her new book, and how the shop talk among famed Egyptologists like Howard Carter and James Henry Breasted affected our understanding of ancient Egypt.

