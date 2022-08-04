Friday: St. Louisans struggle to regain normalcy in wake of flash floods

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

North St. Louis County resident Courtney Daffin is still reeling from the effects of flash flooding last week.

“Tuesday of last week, around three or four o'clock in the morning, my life changed,” she said. “I woke up and found out everything I have, basically the little of what I had, was gone.”

Daffin is a single mom who works two jobs and attends St. Louis Community College. She bought a car a couple weeks ago. On Tuesday morning, “I tried to look for it,” she said. “I didn't even see it.” She discovered the car was submerged in flood waters, and she can no longer drive it to work or classes.

“I'm trying to go to school to be a healthcare provider — dental hygiene and nursing. I can't be going through this kind of stuff,” she said. “We need help.”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Daffin and others who were affected by recent flash flooding.

We’ll also talk with Action St. Louis Executive Director Kayla Reed about what needs to happen before the next flooding event to lessen the effects on area residents and businesses. Reed’s organization has been working to provide those in need with supplies and resources during this time.

