Friday: STL Fringe Fest spotlights local stage performances

Now in its 11th year, STL Fringe Fest continues to put a spotlight on independent artists in the region while bringing a variety of shows to the stage. As theaters adjust to changing protocols around the pandemic, the opportunity to enjoy performances, both as the entertainer and the audience, is precious.

we'll discuss the week-long festival whose mission is to "build community by nurturing diverse independent artists."

Joining the show will be St. Lou Fringe President and Artistic Director Matt Kerns, as well as comedian and STL Fringe Fest performer Mollie Amburgey. Kerns and Amburgey will discuss how events like STL Fringe Fest impact the creative ecosystem in St. Louis, the realities of producing theater in 2022, and what attendees have to look forward to this year.

What: STL Fringe Festival

When: August 15 - August 22, 2022

Where: Various locations

