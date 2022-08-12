© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: STL Fringe Fest spotlights local stage performances

Published August 12, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT
Mollie Amburgey
Mollie Amburgey
Comedian Mollie Amburgey

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Now in its 11th year, STL Fringe Fest continues to put a spotlight on independent artists in the region while bringing a variety of shows to the stage. As theaters adjust to changing protocols around the pandemic, the opportunity to enjoy performances, both as the entertainer and the audience, is precious.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the week-long festival whose mission is to “build community by nurturing diverse independent artists.”

Joining the show will be St. Lou Fringe President and Artistic Director Matt Kerns, as well as comedian and STL Fringe Fest performer Mollie Amburgey. Kerns and Amburgey will discuss how events like STL Fringe Fest impact the creative ecosystem in St. Louis, the realities of producing theater in 2022, and what attendees have to look forward to this year.

Related Event

What: STL Fringe Festival
When: August 15 - August 22, 2022
Where: Various locations
More information

"St. Louis on the Air" brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region.

Miya Norfleet
Miya is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
