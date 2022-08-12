STL Fringe Fest returns for its 11th year spotlighting local artists

Now in its 11th year, STL Fringe Fest continues to put a spotlight on independent artists in the region while bringing a variety of shows to the stage. As theaters adjust to changing protocols around the pandemic, the opportunity to enjoy performances, both as the entertainer and the audience, is precious.

“There's a passion for people to get out and be a part of the arts and be a part of culture again,” said Matthew Kerns, president and artistic director. “There's a dynamic excitement from the artists and the work is so diverse and exciting.”

This year’s STL Fringe Fest is the biggest it has ever been — more than 40 acts are scheduled over the weeklong festival, including burlesque, one-person plays and stand-up comedy. Among the acts is the premier of the all-women comedy show, “This is Casually Happening: A Comedy Showcase” starring Mollie Amburgey, a local comic and host of the podcast “Casually Mollie.”

“Matthew [Kerns] very graciously gave us the platform,” Amburgey said. “That’s what STL Fringe is all about: building up community, bringing light to people who might not normally have the stage.”

In the “fringe” spirit, the comedy showcase will include a new feature: storytelling.

“We actually added a storytelling option. Because the STL Fringe Festival offers that variety, of being to step outside the box, we will take five minutes of our set to talk about a time in our life where we thought, whether it’s funny or serious, ‘this is casually happening.’”

As Amburgey and the festival artists prepare for a week on the fringe, Kerns is excited to see the venues come to life.

“I hope that people laugh," Amburgey said. "I hope people cry a little, and their eyes are opened by a few things, and they are like, ‘Wow! I never saw that coming.’ I hope they walk away and they know [that] independent arts are so important.”

