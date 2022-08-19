© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: Exploring the best Indian cuisine in St. Louis

Published August 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT
rasoi_vegetable chettinad_David_Kovaluk_Sauce_magazine.jpg
David Kovaluk
/
Sauce Magazine
Vegetable chettinad from Rasoi in the Central West End

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Attention St. Louis foodies: If you’ve ever wondered where to find some of the best Indian cuisine the region has to offer, then we’ve got you covered.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sauce Magazine Executive Editor Meera Nagarajan will dish about her favorite spots to chow down on the best chana masala, aloo gobi, and garlic naan as reviewed in her latest feature, “Gateway to India.”

Have a question or comment about Indian cuisine in St. Louis? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air
Miya Norfleet
Miya is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
