Friday: Serving a 241-year sentence, Bobby Bostic found power in poetry

Published August 19, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT
022818_RL_BobbyBostic.jpg
File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio
/
Bobby Bostic in 2018.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

This week, a crowd packed into the weekly WordUp open mic at Legacy Bar & Grill to hear the poetry of Bobby Bostic. However, the poet wasn’t in attendance.

That’s because Bostic is in prison, where he’s serving a 241-year sentence for a robbery he committed in 1995 at the age of 16. Bostic’s punishment, effectively a life sentence, has drawn increasing attention from criminal justice advocates. Even the judge who sentenced him has expressed regret and called for Bostic’s release.

Thanks to a 2021 state law, Bostic has a new chance at freedom. He is scheduled to be released on parole on November 9.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Bostic as he reflects on his years in prison and the redeeming power of art behind bars. We’ll also welcome Ronnie Amyin, who spent time in prison with Bostic, and who performed Bostic’s poetry earlier this week.

Have a question or comment about Bobby Bostic? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air Bobby BosticCriminal JusticePrisons
Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
