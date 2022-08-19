Friday: Serving a 241-year sentence, Bobby Bostic found power in poetry

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

This week, a crowd packed into the weekly WordUp open mic at Legacy Bar & Grill to hear the poetry of Bobby Bostic. However, the poet wasn’t in attendance.

That’s because Bostic is in prison, where he’s serving a 241-year sentence for a robbery he committed in 1995 at the age of 16. Bostic’s punishment, effectively a life sentence, has drawn increasing attention from criminal justice advocates. Even the judge who sentenced him has expressed regret and called for Bostic’s release.

Thanks to a 2021 state law, Bostic has a new chance at freedom. He is scheduled to be released on parole on November 9.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Bostic as he reflects on his years in prison and the redeeming power of art behind bars. We’ll also welcome Ronnie Amyin, who spent time in prison with Bostic, and who performed Bostic’s poetry earlier this week.

