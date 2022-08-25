Friday: St. Louis has a new basketball court. Its funders were raided by the FBI

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

There is a new outdoor basketball court in north St. Louis — and the FBI alleges that its organizers accepted money from a Russian national as part of a conspiracy to spread disinformation in the U.S..

Several locations belonging to the African People’s Socialist Party , the group behind the basketball court, were raided by the FBI in the early morning hours of July 29.

“It was horrific,” Deputy Chair Ona Zené Yeshitela told St. Louis On The Air about the raid on her home in St. Louis. “When I reached the bottom of the stairs, it was like a war zone. I thought that they were gonna kill us. We had no idea what they wanted.”

The African People’s Socialist Party is thought to be one of several “U.S. Political Groups” referenced in a recent federal indictment against the founder and president of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov. Although unnamed, these groups are alleged to have accepted money from Ionov as part of a conspiracy to spread disinformation at the direction of the Russian government.

After the raid, the leaders of the African People’s Socialist Party denied the alleged ties to a Russia propaganda campaign. They instead pointed to their community projects, like the new basketball court, as proof of their positive impact.

On Friday’s St. Louis On The Air, we will hear from Ona Zené Yeshitela and her husband, African People’s Socialist Party Chairman Omali Yeshitela, about their experiences during the raid and their responses to the allegations against them.

