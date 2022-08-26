Friday: New library exhibit celebrates the “Dangerous Women” of the early labor movement

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

A new St. Louis Public Library exhibit, “Dangerous Women,” explores the stories of Mary Harris Jones, a.k.a. Mother Jones, and Fannie Sellins. The two Irish immigrants were leaders of the early labor movement in the turn of the 20th century — and St. Louis played a major role in their life’s work.

“They were called ‘dangerous’ because they were fighting beyond themselves for a larger project: making women relevant to the labor movement,” historian Rosemary Feurer told St. Louis on the Air.

The director of the Mother Jones Heritage Project will join Friday’s show to discuss the contributions of Jones and Sellins to labor movements past and present.

Related Event

What: “ Dangerous Women: Mother Jones and Fannie Sellins ”

When: Now on display until Jan. 7, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday- Saturday

Where: St. Louis Public Library - Central Library (1301 Olive St. St. Louis, MO 63103)

