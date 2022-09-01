Friday: Belleville native Miles Brenton stars in world premiere of ‘The Bee Play’

New Jewish Theatre / Set in the Bronx in 2016, 'The Bee Play' world premiere stars a St. Louis based cast.

On September 8, “The Bee Play” will make its world premiere at the New Jewish Theatre in St. Louis. The play follows young beekeeper Carver Washington, named after the prominent scientist and inventor George Washington Carver, as he reconciles his passion for the environment with his daily life in the concrete jungle of the Bronx.

Miles Brenton, who portrays Washington, will join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss his experience preparing for a world premiere and the parallels between Washington's experience with colony collapse and the climate crisis we're experiencing today.

“The play is about climate change, and it affects all of us,” Brenton told St. Louis On The Air.

What: “The Bee Play” world premiere

When: Sept. 8-25 on Thursdays, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Saturdays, 4-6 and 8-10 p.m. and Sundays, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Wool Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Dr, St. Louis, MO)

