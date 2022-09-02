Friday: Kia Boyz are fast. St. Louisans are furious.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

A wave of car thefts, inspired by the “Kia Boyz” trend of TikTok, has motorists across the country scrambling to protect their cars. The same trend, which targets vulnerabilities in both Kia and Hyundai models, is hitting motorists in the St. Louis region,

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from victims of the latest rash of car thefts and how these brazen acts have impacted their lives.

We’ll also speak with Sgt. Tracy Panus, of the St. Louis County Police Department, for an update on the investigations of the thefts, the influence of the “Kia Boyz” TikTok trend, and what motorists can do to avoid losing their own vehicle.

