Friday: To defend its animal shelter, St. Louis County tried to silence its critics

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

St. Louis County runs one of the region's largest open admission animal shelters, but with a non-profit ready to take over its operations later this year, the county is still defending the shelter against lawsuits from former staff and pet owners.

Earlier this summer, that defense reached new intensity as the county sought a gag order against Mark Pedroli, an attorney leading multiple lawsuits against the shelter.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Pedroli will discuss his lawsuits, and what the county’s recent attempt at a gag order says about the shelter. We’ll also hear from former shelter manager Mandy Zatorski. Zatorski is suing the county for retaliation, alleging she was fired after she criticized the shelter’s operations and its move toward privatization.