Friday: What to watch for as the Cardinals soar toward the playoffs

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

The St. Louis Cardinals might as well be playing on a field of dreams. Their 2022 season is already that magical, with Albert Pujols approaching his goal of achieving 700 career home-runs — a feat only achieved by baseball greats Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds.

Pujols is not the only player making their mark in the baseball history books this season — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have now started more games as a battery than any duo in the history of Major League Baseball.

“Such a great feeling, just to reach that number, to be part of that list,” Molina said after Wednesday’s game against the Brewers.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Benjamin Hochman will talk about the Cardinal’s performance this season and the team’s lead in the National League Central.

What will you be following most closely in the games leading up to the playoffs? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.