Friday: How Gary Muehlberg was revealed as St. Louis’ “Package Killer”

In the early 1990s, a series of grotesque murders terrorized St. Louis. The serial killer, who appeared to target women and sex workers, became known as the “Package Killer” for the manner in which the victims’ bodies were abanded — packed into containers, boxes and mattresses.

But little else was known about the murderer. That’s now changed. On Monday, police and prosecutors in St. Charles announced that the killer has a name: Gary Muehlberg, 73, who now faces murder charges for the killings of Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Sandy Little and Donna Reitmeyer.

Dozens of investigators had attempted to solve the case in the intervening decades, but, in the end, the case was cracked by DNA evidence and the work of O’Fallon Police Department detective Jodi Weber. Earlier this summer, she confronted Muehlberg with the evidence — and then, in a moment that’s closed one St. Louis’ most infamous cold cases, he confessed to the murders attributed to the Package Killer.

Weber will discuss her investigation into the Package Killer murders, and what finally led her to Muehlberg, who is currently in prison while serving an unrelated life sentence for the murder of Kenneth "Doc" Atchison in 1993.

Also joining the show is reporter Ryan Krull, who has written extensively about the case and the Package Killer’s victims for the Riverfront Times.