How Gary Muehlberg was revealed as St. Louis’ “Package Killer”

In the early 1990s, a series of grotesque murders terrorized St. Louis. The serial killer, who appeared to target women and sex workers, became known as the “Package Killer” for the manner in which the victims’ bodies were abandoned — packed into containers, boxes and mattresses.

But little else was known about the murderer — until now. On Monday , police and prosecutors in St. Charles announced that the killer has a name: Gary Muehlberg. The 73-year-old now faces murder charges for the killings of Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Sandy Little and Donna Reitmeyer.

Dozens of investigators had attempted to solve the case in the intervening decades, but, in the end, the case was cracked by DNA evidence and the work of O’Fallon Police Department Sergeant Jodi Weber. Earlier this summer, the detective confronted Muehlberg with the DNA evidence — and then, in a moment that closed one St. Louis’ most infamous cold cases, he confessed to the murders attributed to the Package Killer.

Wicentowski, Daniel / O’Fallon Police Department O'Fallon police detective Jodi Weber spent the last 14 years searching for the "Package Killer."

“I don't even know if I could put it in words, the feelings that you feel,” Weber said Friday on St. Louis on the Air. “I know, it was a long time coming for me, for 14 years. I couldn't imagine what it was like, for a family member waiting 32 years for answers.”

Muehlberg’s confession raises additional questions about whether investigators may have missed potential evidence in 1993, when Muehlberg murdered Kenneth “Doc” Atchison and hid the body in a homemade coffin.

Muehlberg was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for Atchison’s murder. For the families of his other victims, Weber said, the news that Muehlberg has been imprisoned for the last 27 years carried different feelings.

“I think, on one hand, they were happy that there weren't any other victims after Doc Atchison,” she said.“ Then, on the other hand, I think they questioned why it took so long to get a DNA hit with him being incarcerated and with the available availability of his DNA.”

Weber said improvements in DNA technology meant that detectives could submit samples beyond just those derived from blood or bodily fluids. She’s still working on identifying a fifth woman whose death Muehlberg confessed to. According to Weber, Muehlberg doesn’t know her identity or precisely where he left her. All he knows is that her body was hidden in a metal barrel near a self-serve car wash.

"We have tried everything so far that we can think of to do” to identify the victim, Weber said. "We do need the public's help."

The decades of false starts and possible suspects have been difficult for the families of his victims. Riverfront Times reporter Ryan Krull, who has written extensively about the case and the Package Killer’s victims , believes Muehlberg’s confession has brought a sense of resolution to these families.

“They were complicated feelings,” Krull said of families’ reaction to the confession. “But, I know there was a lot of gratitude, and a lot of appreciation, and a sense that there could now be more of a sense of closure that hadn't been possible before.”