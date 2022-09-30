Friday: Cultivating a village to support young Black men and boys

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

The ‘Kia Boyz’ trend linked to hundreds of car thefts and break-ins in St. Louis is an ongoing headache for motorists and law enforcement. The St. Louis County Police Department claims many of the thefts are being committed by juveniles — many of them young Black boys.

The crime spree isn’t over, and while Kia and Hyundai have refused to recall vehicles or accept blame for the thefts , the region is left to confront the issue head on.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we look at the bigger picture behind the crime, as well as a bigger question: How can St. Louis improve outcomes for Black boys and young men in order to make for a safer and healthier region for everyone?

Joining the discussion will be Sean Joe, Founder and Principal Director of HomeGrown StL. We’ll also hear from a former juvenile detention center employee who shares the realities of what juvenile offenders experience in and out of detention.

