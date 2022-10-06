Friday: Cori Bush releases new memoir, ‘The Forerunner’

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

As she writes in the opening pages of her book, Congresswoman Cori Bush’s autobiography “is not your typical political memoir.”

Bush showcases immense vulnerability as she recalls early life lessons about segregation and discrimination in St. Louis, her experience as a survivor of domestic and sexual assault, and her observations about our healthcare system from the times she sought abortion and pregnancy care.

The memoir details Bush’s life from her childhood in north St. Louis County, to the night of her primary victory in 2020 that made her Missouri’s first Black congresswoman-elect.

Bush will discuss “The Forerunner: A Story of Pain and Perseverance in America” on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air.