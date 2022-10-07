Friday: Attorneys, landlords and renters battle Granite City’s eviction law

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Critics of Granite City’s crime-free housing ordinance say they will continue the fight, despite a recent ruling by a federal judge upholding the controversial law. For years, the Metro East town’s ordinance mandated evictions against entire households in response to any arrest, even against a guest or family member.

That system led to a civil rights lawsuit, filed in 2019 by the Institute for Justice on behalf of two families facing evictions. Reporters also raised questions about the sweeping scope of the ordinance: In 2020, the Belleville-News Democrat examined five years of eviction data, finding that out of roughly 500 people evicted from their homes, nearly half had never been accused of any wrongdoing. A quarter of the evictions stemmed from crimes that happened outside the home being rented.

In response, in early 2020, Granite City amended its crime-free housing ordinance. It now requires a conviction, not just an arrest or charge, to order an eviction for an off-site crime.

However, Granite City continued to defend its original crime-free housing ordinance in federal court against the civil rights lawsuit filed by the Institute for Justice. Last month, on September 16, a federal judge upheld that ordinance, ruling against the tenants who had sued after facing eviction.

The ruling isn’t the end of their efforts. On Friday's St. Louis on the Air, Sam Gedge, an attorney with the Institute for Justice, discusses the fallout of the ruling. We’ll also hear from Kevin Link, a former Granite City landlord and business owner, and Debi Brumit, whose entire family faced eviction because of the ordinance in 2019.

