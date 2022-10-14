Friday: A St. Louis Zen master's search for mindfulness

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

The path to mindfulness is one that Daigaku Rumme began exploring amidst the hippie culture of the 1960s, but the deeper questions eventually propelled him to Japan, where he studied Zen Buddhism from a master.

Today, Rumme is a master himself. After living for decades in Japan, he returned to the West Coast, leading the Zenshuji Soto Temple in Los Angeles before moving to St. Louis in 2015. He now practices at the Confluence Zen Center in Maplewood.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Rumme reflects on the rise of meditation and mindfulness in contemporary popular culture, as well as the possible benefits and shortfalls of smartphone apps that promise to guide users to a higher level of mindfulness.

