Friday: Death positive meet-ups are providing safe spaces for taboo topics

The closer we get to Halloween, the more we’re collectively reminded of our mortality. Societal norms have conditioned us to fear death and avoid grief, but local groups like STL Death Cafe encourage people to lean into such topics.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss how talking about death can better prepare us for the inevitable — and teach us how to better appreciate the life we live today.

The host of STL Death Cafe, Tracy Gomillion, and Eileen Wolfington, a grief educator and former healthcare professional, will join the discussion.

Related Event

What: Last Call: An End of Life Festival

When: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on October 15 and 16

Where: Bellefontaine Cemetery (4947 W Florissant Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115)

