Friday: Fed up cyclists urge St. Louis to consider solutions to traffic violence

Published October 14, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT
101422_SM_TrafficSafety.JPG
Sean Milford
/
Earlier this month, satirical signs and complimentary bike helmets could be found at intersections along South Grand. The signs read, “As of October 2022, we hereby suggest that all pedestrians crossing any St. Louis street should wear helmets until further notice.”

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Drivers hit and killed four pedestrians in a recent 48 hour period in St. Louis. Three of the four incidents were hit and runs. It’s a concerning trend. In 2021, 42 people on foot were killed by motorists in St. Louis and St. Louis County, and another 395 were injured.

To bring attention to the issue of pedestrian deaths, St. Louis lawyer Sean Milford, along with other cyclists who are fed up with the status quo, recently placed satirical signs and complimentary bike helmets along South Grand that encouraged people to wear them while crossing the street. The signs declared a “Public Notice” from the government of the City of St. Louis.

It read, “As of October 2022, we hereby suggest that all pedestrians crossing any St. Louis street should wear helmets until further notice.” This public notice went on to say that the city would undertake a study on traffic violence, but,“In the meantime,” it continued, “please enjoy this complimentary helmet to wear while crossing the street.”

They hope the installation captures both the attention of residents and the mayor’s office.

Milford will join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk about the actions he wants to see local leaders take to reduce traffic violence in the region.

Do you feel safe as a pedestrian or cyclist on St. Louis-area roads?

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air Pedestrian safetyPedestriansTraffic violence
Emily Woodbury
Emily is the senior producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

