Friday: Fed up cyclists urge St. Louis to consider solutions to traffic violence

Drivers hit and killed four pedestrians in a recent 48 hour period in St. Louis . Three of the four incidents were hit and runs. It’s a concerning trend. In 2021, 42 people on foot were killed by motorists in St. Louis and St. Louis County , and another 395 were injured.

To bring attention to the issue of pedestrian deaths, St. Louis lawyer Sean Milford, along with other cyclists who are fed up with the status quo, recently placed satirical signs and complimentary bike helmets along South Grand that encouraged people to wear them while crossing the street. The signs declared a “Public Notice” from the government of the City of St. Louis.

It read, “As of October 2022, we hereby suggest that all pedestrians crossing any St. Louis street should wear helmets until further notice.” This public notice went on to say that the city would undertake a study on traffic violence, but,“In the meantime,” it continued, “please enjoy this complimentary helmet to wear while crossing the street.”

They hope the installation captures both the attention of residents and the mayor’s office .

Milford will join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk about the actions he wants to see local leaders take to reduce traffic violence in the region.

