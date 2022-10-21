© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: How a St. Louis physicist paved the way for quantum mechanics 100 years ago

Published October 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
compton-with-banjo1.tif
Washington University archives
/
Arthur Holly Compton conducted groundbreaking research at Washington University in the 1920s. He also enjoyed playing banjo with his students.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

One hundred years ago, physicist Arthur Holly Compton made his Nobel Prize-winning discovery related to X-rays at Washington University in St. Louis.

“It’s one of the more notable things that have happened here [at Washington University],” said Erik Henriksen, an associate professor of physics at Washington University.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Henriksen will share about how Compton’s discovery paved the way for quantum mechanics and modern day astrophysics.

Related Event

What: Washington University’s Compton Centennial Celebration

When: "Compton and WWII: the Manhattan Project" on October 22, "Arthur Holly Compton’s influence on WashU Chemistry" on October 29, and "Compton Forever" on November 5

Where: Crow Hall (off Throop Dr. on Washington University’s campus)

Have a question or comment about Arthur Holly Compton’s work? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

