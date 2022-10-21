Friday: How a St. Louis physicist paved the way for quantum mechanics 100 years ago

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

One hundred years ago, physicist Arthur Holly Compton made his Nobel Prize-winning discovery related to X-rays at Washington University in St. Louis.

“It’s one of the more notable things that have happened here [at Washington University],” said Erik Henriksen, an associate professor of physics at Washington University.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Henriksen will share about how Compton’s discovery paved the way for quantum mechanics and modern day astrophysics.

Related Event

What: Washington University’s Compton Centennial Celebration

When: "Compton and WWII: the Manhattan Project" on October 22, "Arthur Holly Compton’s influence on WashU Chemistry" on October 29, and "Compton Forever" on November 5

Where: Crow Hall ( off Throop Dr. on Washington University’s campus )

