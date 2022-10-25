Tuesday: As St. Louis mourns, counselors and psychologists step up to offer help

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

As St. Louisans mourn the victims of Monday’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School , where teacher Jean Kuczka and a 16-year-old student were fatally wounded by a former student and seven others were injured, clinical psychologist Marva Robinson wants people to know that it’s OK to ask for help.

Robinson is a member of the St. Louis Association of Black Psychologists , which works to address social problems that affect the Black community by offering their skills and abilities to influence necessary change. The association was active in providing counseling to community members in the aftermath of Michael Brown Jr.’s killing in 2014.

Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio / Marva Robinson is a clinical psychologist and member of the St. Louis Association of Black Psychologists.

She said the immediate response in the wake of tragedy, the first 24 to 48 hours, is extremely important to the healing process.

“We need to make sure students, faculty, staff, neighbors, and everyone affected have access to wrap-around services in order to deescalate the initial trauma,” she told St. Louis on the Air.

Robinson will join Tuesday’s show to talk about the effects of compounded trauma, to provide insight on the behaviors parents might expect to see from their kids in the weeks and months ahead, and to share tools we all can use to help grieve and heal in the wake of such loss.

Resources are available:

St. Louis Behavioral Health Response provides crisis support, telephone counseling, and mental health resources 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Reach them at: 314-469-6644 or dial their dedicated youth services line at 314-819-8802. You can also text “BHEARD” to 31658.

Behavioral Health Response’s mental health crisis and suicide prevention hotline is available by dialing 9-8-8.

St. Louis Public Schools offers a list of behavioral health resources on their website .

