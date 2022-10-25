Tuesday: How BioSTL got startups to bet on St. Louis

For over two decades, the industry group BioSTL and its investment arm, BioGenerator, have supported and fostered high-tech startups, putting St. Louis on the map as a center of both medical and agriculture technology.

But the years — and millions invested — are paying off: Companies like the crop improvement startup Benson Hill grew with the support of $775,000 from BioGeneartor. After it went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021, the company was valued at $2 billion .

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Donn Rubin, founding president and CEO BioSTL, joins the show to talk about the group's successes. He will also preview the Trilateral AgriFood Symposium on October 26, which will bring together St. Louis biotech firms from Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Have a question or comment about BioSTL or St. Louis’ startup scene? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.