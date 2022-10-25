© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: How BioSTL got startups to bet on St. Louis

Published October 25, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT
Ag Innovations.jpg
Courtesy of BioSTL.
/
BioSTL is boosting local agriculture startups, and showing them off to the world.

For over two decades, the industry group BioSTL and its investment arm, BioGenerator, have supported and fostered high-tech startups, putting St. Louis on the map as a center of both medical and agriculture technology.

But the years — and millions invested — are paying off: Companies like the crop improvement startup Benson Hill grew with the support of $775,000 from BioGeneartor. After it went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021, the company was valued at $2 billion.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Donn Rubin, founding president and CEO BioSTL, joins the show to talk about the group's successes. He will also preview the Trilateral AgriFood Symposium on October 26, which will bring together St. Louis biotech firms from Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Have a question or comment about BioSTL or St. Louis' startup scene?

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air BioSTLBioGenerator
Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
