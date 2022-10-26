Wednesday: Legal Roundtable analyzes AG Schmitt’s lawsuit against Fauci, and more

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt contends that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other government officials worked with social media companies to suppress misinformation about COVID-19 — and in a ruling last week a federal judge approved depositions of the physician and other officials.

Will the U.S. Department of Justice appeal? Does the First Amendment protect people tweeting conspiracy theories about COVID being manufactured in a Chinese lab? Those questions, and more, will be taken up by attorneys Nicole Gorovsky, Connie McFarland-Butler and Bevis Schock on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air’s Legal Roundtable.

Also on the docket for our legal experts is a case of destroyed documents : While being sued over the treatment of pets at its animal shelter, St. Louis County admitted to shredding 20,000 pounds of records — and claimed it was needed because of rodent and insect infestation. The attorneys suing the shelter are outraged, but the county says it had no other option.

The panel will also talk about a $177 million civil verdict in the case of a woman assaulted in a hotel by a security guard who used the master key to get into her room.

