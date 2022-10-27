© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

At ‘UnMasc,’ St. Louis men challenge toxic masculinity one story at a time

Published October 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
An illustration about men supporting each other.
Leonardo Santamaria
/
NPR

Expressions like “boys will be boys,” “toughen up” or “be a man” are nearly universal when discussing boyhood and manhood. Now that conversations about toxic masculinity and patriarchal societies are held more widely on social media, there is a greater push for men to recognize how antiquated displays of masculinity may cause harm to others and themselves.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Bryant Antione of The Village PATH and James Meinert of Undo Bias Consulting talked about their collaboration on the upcoming event, “UnMasc: A Men's Storytelling Event.” UnMasc will feature 10 men telling their personal stories about how masculinity shows up in their lives, relationships and healing processes.

At ‘UnMasc,’ St. Louis men challenge toxic masculinity one story at a time

Related Event

What: UnMasc: A Men's Storytelling Event

When: Oct. 28-29

Where: St. Louis University: Il Monastero, 3050 Olive St., St. Louis 63103

Learn more and register on Eventbrite

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags
St. Louis on the Air The Village PATHUndo Bias ConsultingJames MeinertBryant Antione
Stay Connected
Miya Norfleet
Miya is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
See stories by Miya Norfleet
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content