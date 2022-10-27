Expressions like “boys will be boys,” “toughen up” or “be a man” are nearly universal when discussing boyhood and manhood. Now that conversations about toxic masculinity and patriarchal societies are held more widely on social media, there is a greater push for men to recognize how antiquated displays of masculinity may cause harm to others and themselves.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Bryant Antione of The Village PATH and James Meinert of Undo Bias Consulting talked about their collaboration on the upcoming event, “UnMasc: A Men's Storytelling Event.” UnMasc will feature 10 men telling their personal stories about how masculinity shows up in their lives, relationships and healing processes.

At ‘UnMasc,’ St. Louis men challenge toxic masculinity one story at a time Listen • 19:45

Related Event

What: UnMasc: A Men's Storytelling Event

When: Oct. 28-29

Where: St. Louis University: Il Monastero, 3050 Olive St., St. Louis 63103

Learn more and register on Eventbrite